Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,524 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,053 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Juniper Networks worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after acquiring an additional 463,356 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,767,000 after purchasing an additional 112,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $177,471,000 after purchasing an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 25.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,682,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,700,000 after buying an additional 547,608 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,627,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,651,000 after buying an additional 67,474 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $32.86 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $173,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,118,108.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $173,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,118,108.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,684 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

