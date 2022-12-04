Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,567 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.4 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $62.06 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 610,829 shares of company stock worth $56,503,554. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.