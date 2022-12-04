Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $948,000 in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 870.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,251,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,120 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $24,514,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,296,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,777,000 after acquiring an additional 323,980 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,131,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,868,000 after buying an additional 300,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,167,000 after buying an additional 200,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.77. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

