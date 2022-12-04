First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Stock Holdings Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

FAAR opened at $30.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $37.94.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.