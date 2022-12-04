Quantbot Technologies LP Has $966,000 Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 186.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 126.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 196.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $57,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $241.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $271.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.84 and its 200 day moving average is $220.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.20.

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

