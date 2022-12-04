Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after purchasing an additional 847,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,703,000 after acquiring an additional 729,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,874,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $148.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.