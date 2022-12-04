Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 52,735 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 355.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have commented on PINS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,534,831.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,534,831.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $3,745,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,468,328 shares of company stock valued at $35,932,441 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

