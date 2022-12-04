RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,645 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 136,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 90,503 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 53,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS opened at $13.86 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

