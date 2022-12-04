Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 139.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.5 %

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

NYSE:ED opened at $97.35 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

