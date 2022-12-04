Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $119,000 in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 13.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $34.92 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $104.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

