Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Lifted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fortive by 22.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Fortive by 884.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortive by 9.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortive Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

NYSE:FTV opened at $68.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $76.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

