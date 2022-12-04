Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,838 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $104,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

