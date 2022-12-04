RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NYSE SYY opened at $85.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.55 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

