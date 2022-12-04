Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Holdings Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $100,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,378,000 after purchasing an additional 310,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after purchasing an additional 663,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

Signature Bank Stock Down 1.5 %

Signature Bank stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.55. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $129.96 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

