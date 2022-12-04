Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 980 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 12.9 %

CBRL opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.27 and a 200 day moving average of $101.01. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $139.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 91.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

