Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Boosted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $301.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $403.73.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.20.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

