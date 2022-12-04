Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $271,000 Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $181,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $160,712,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 614.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,321,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,179 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,441,000 after acquiring an additional 954,535 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWK opened at $81.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $196.52. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

