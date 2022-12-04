RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 522 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Block by 9.9% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Block by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Block by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 4.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 23.3% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Block from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.70.

Shares of SQ opened at $68.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of -73.31 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $195.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $1,925,831.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,451,598.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $1,925,831.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,451,598.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,736 shares of company stock worth $25,112,960. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

