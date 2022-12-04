RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 957 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 102.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 107.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $83.35 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $224.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.75.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

