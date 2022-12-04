Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 664 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,359,823,000 after acquiring an additional 315,596 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,552 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,766,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $415,979,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,376,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $254,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $61.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

