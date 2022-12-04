Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $110,000 in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,929,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,826,000 after buying an additional 1,741,636 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,484,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,788,000 after buying an additional 751,664 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,375,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,534,000 after buying an additional 66,787 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $18,008,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,022,000.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.