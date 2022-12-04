4,077 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJS stock opened at $97.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $108.15.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

