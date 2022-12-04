RFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Fortive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $76.93.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.