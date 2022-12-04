Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 730 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,776.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 62.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,385 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 727.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $135,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 54.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,525,008 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $144,616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,580 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $103.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.02 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average is $103.29.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

