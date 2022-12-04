Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Bath & Body Works worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 58.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 53.8% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,953,000 after acquiring an additional 453,400 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $43.86 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

