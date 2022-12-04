Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $105.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

