NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $2.86 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after acquiring an additional 279,193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after acquiring an additional 263,364 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in Lam Research by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,913,000 after acquiring an additional 248,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.2 %

Lam Research stock opened at $457.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $406.86 and a 200 day moving average of $439.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Profile



Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

