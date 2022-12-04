Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,436 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $52.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.89%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

