NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,175.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.2% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.4% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.60.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

