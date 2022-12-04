NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 85,034 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Starfox Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,643,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 606.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,737 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 283,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 194,053 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,833,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 6.3 %

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39.

