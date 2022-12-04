NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 1,291 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $243.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.74. The company has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

