Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Lessened by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $4,126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 58,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average is $83.15. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

