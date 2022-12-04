Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 18.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 30.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 28.6% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 11.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $47.24 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

