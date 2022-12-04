NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 10,332 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

CWAN stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Alphonse Valbrune sold 29,752 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $542,676.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Alphonse Valbrune sold 29,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $542,676.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Susan Muriel Ganeshan sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $1,405,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,751 shares in the company, valued at $62,004.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 205,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

See Also

