Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Boosted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,554,000 after buying an additional 2,801,144 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,411,000 after buying an additional 1,722,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after buying an additional 1,585,422 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.05.

BABA opened at $90.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $90.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

