NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $257.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.79. The company has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.42.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

