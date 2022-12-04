NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in TJX Companies by 46.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $81.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95. The company has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,833 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.