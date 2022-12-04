NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the second quarter valued at about $548,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CarMax by 23.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 6.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in CarMax by 96.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

NYSE KMX opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $152.28.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

