4,698 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,827 shares of company stock worth $20,585,843. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $858.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $870.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $788.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $711.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.33.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

