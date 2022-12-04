NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 9,590 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,590 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $66.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

