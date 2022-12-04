NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ENI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 344,808 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in ENI by 49.6% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,396,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,841,000 after purchasing an additional 462,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ENI by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after purchasing an additional 77,840 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in ENI by 21.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,112,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,534,000 after purchasing an additional 197,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 6.0% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,083,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,801,000 after buying an additional 61,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE E opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. ENI had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on E. Barclays began coverage on ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ENI from €18.50 ($19.07) to €19.00 ($19.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. HSBC lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

