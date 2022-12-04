General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.4 %

GD stock opened at $255.74 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $194.56 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

