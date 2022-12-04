NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 967 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Illumina by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Bank of America dropped their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.38.

ILMN opened at $218.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.37 and its 200-day moving average is $210.83.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

