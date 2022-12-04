NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on EGP shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EGP stock opened at $157.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.14. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

