NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 11,450 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,230,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 533,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 111,232 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,320,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,398,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $16.95 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69.

