NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 11,197 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,197 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($75.26) to €74.00 ($76.29) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.98) to €70.00 ($72.16) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €58.00 ($59.79) to €56.00 ($57.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Shares of BUD opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

