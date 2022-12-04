NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 889 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of Biogen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $298.90 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

