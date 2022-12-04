9,836 Shares in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in WPP during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WPP during the second quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 219.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WPP by 49.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WPP shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 700 ($8.37) to GBX 730 ($8.73) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.48) to GBX 950 ($11.36) in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.43) to GBX 1,210 ($14.48) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 900 ($10.77) to GBX 850 ($10.17) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $875.50.

WPP Stock Performance

WPP Company Profile

Shares of WPP stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WPP plc has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $83.69.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

