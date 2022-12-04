NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 362 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 281,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 143,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.41. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 132.08%.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.