11,733 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 564,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,500.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

